EARLY INDICATORS OF PARKINSONS DISEASE DISCOVERED

While symptoms of Parkinson's disease typically appear in advanced stages, Chinese researchers have made a significant discovery showing that this process can be detected much earlier. A study conducted on mice determined that changes in hunching, rearing, and walking behaviors are directly related to the loss of specific dopamine neurons in a particular brain region.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified that a decrease in dopamine neurons in the midbrain region called the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) led to noticeable changes in these behaviors. These findings could enable the detection of Parkinson's disease even before a formal diagnosis.

The study utilized an artificial intelligence-powered behavioral analysis system in two different mouse models where dopamine neurons were depleted. This system allowed for the detection of subtle behavioral details that traditional observations might miss. "Climbing," a behavior involving standing upright, was also examined within this scope.

The research determined that only the loss of neurons in the SNc region affected these behaviors, and it was not connected to the ventral tegmental area (VTA), another dopamine center. This distinction provides clues about which brain regions should be targeted for early diagnosis of the disease.

Xuemei Liu, one of the study's authors, stated, "Associating behavioral changes with specific neural damage helps us better understand the progression of Parkinson's. This may also make it possible to develop improved treatment strategies."