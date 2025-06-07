Measles outbreaks surge in US, Canada, and Mexico

After a rapid increase in measles cases in the US, neighboring countries Canada and Mexico are also facing serious outbreaks. At least one death has been reported in each of the three countries.

Canada's chief medical officer in Ontario, Dr. Kieran Moore, announced Thursday that a premature baby with a measles infection had died. "The baby contracted the virus from the mother before birth. The mother had not received the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine," Moore explained, noting that measles might have contributed to both the premature birth and death, though the baby had other serious health issues.

In Mexico, at least four people have died this year, and in the US, three people (two children and one adult) have also died from measles. All of the deceased were unvaccinated.

LARGEST OUTBREAKS IN YEARS

This year's measles outbreaks in Canada and Mexico have been the largest in decades. The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the risk of measles in the Americas as "high," attributing it mainly to low vaccination rates.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, at least 1,520 measles cases were reported in Mexico by the end of May.

Canada had declared itself measles-free in 1998, but this year, the country has already reported more cases than in the past 27 years. Federal data shows at least 2,755 cases this year, with the majority recorded in Ontario.

In the US, federal data released on Friday reported 1,168 measles cases this year, the second-highest number since the US was declared measles-free in 2000. About 80% of the cases are linked to an outbreak in West Texas, which has spread to New Mexico, Oklahoma, and possibly Canada.

MENNONITE COMMUNITIES AFFECTED

A significant portion of the measles cases in the US, Canada, and Mexico have been concentrated in Mennonite communities, which historically have low vaccination rates. Their limited contact with official health systems has contributed to the low vaccination rates.

However, experts from the Pan American Health Organization have not yet confirmed a direct link between the outbreaks in the three countries.

Dr. Alvaro Whittembury shared in his presentation that the outbreak in Mexico began in the Chihuahua region, home to Mennonite communities. These communities are also very close to the Texas border and other Mennonite groups in Canada. However, the outbreak is not limited to these communities, as most cases are seen in the general population.

Genetic sequencing analysis of samples from cases in the Americas has been limited, so direct links between countries are not yet clear.

TRAVEL WARNINGS FROM AUTHORITIES

In April, Mexico issued a travel advisory for those traveling to the US and Canada.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also recommended that everyone traveling internationally receive two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Dr. Kieran Moore issued the following warning on Thursday:

"Everyone who is unvaccinated is at risk. Those planning to become pregnant should absolutely get two doses of the MMR vaccine. This vaccine has been safely used for over 50 years and provides nearly 100% protection with two doses."