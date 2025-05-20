WHO MEMBER STATES ADOPT WORLDS 1ST PANDEMIC ACCORD TO STRENGTHEN GLOBAL HEALTH RESPONSE

The World Health Organization's (WHO) member states, 194, on Tuesday formally adopted the first-ever pandemic agreement, marking a milestone in global public health cooperation.

The consensus decision at the 78th World Health Assembly follows over three years of negotiations sparked by the inequities and gaps exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the agreement in a statement as "a victory for public health, science and multilateral action," emphasizing that it will enhance the world's collective ability to prevent and respond to future pandemics.

"Our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable again," he said.

Adopted by consensus in plenary following a near-unanimous committee vote on Monday, which backed approval of the agreement (124 in favor, 0 objections, 11 abstentions), the accord outlines principles and tools to ensure equitable access to vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics during health emergencies. It aims to bolster international coordination and build a more resilient global health system.

Teodoro Herbosa, the president of this year's assembly, called the deal a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to apply lessons from COVID-19. He urged the swift implementation of systems to ensure fair access to life-saving tools in future crises.

The agreement reaffirms national sovereignty, clarifying that the WHO cannot impose domestic policies such as lockdowns or vaccine mandates.

Next steps include negotiations on a separate Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system, seen as crucial to ensuring timely access to biological materials and related benefits during outbreaks.