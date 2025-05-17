Caltech develops smart bandage for early infection detection

A next-generation smart bandage developed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) can analyze fluids from chronic wounds and detect infections days in advance. This "skin laboratory" is designed to accelerate wound healing and continuously monitor the patient. Led by Wei Gao, the team demonstrated in 2023 through animal studies that the bandage could collect real-time data and accelerate healing with electrical or medical interventions.

Tested on human patients, the advanced version, called iCares, was trialed on 20 patients with delayed healing wounds due to conditions like diabetes or vascular blockages. The bandage continuously samples the fluid produced by the wound to detect signs of inflammation and infection.

The design is equipped with three microfluidic modules: one that removes excess moisture, another that analyzes samples, and a third that carries the samples outward. With nano-level sensors, the device ensures high accuracy by analyzing only fresh fluids.

Gao explained, "By analyzing only new fluid samples, we can achieve accurate results. This allows us to detect infection signs 1-3 days before symptoms appear in the patient."

Researchers also developed a machine learning algorithm that can classify the type of wound and predict healing times. This algorithm's accuracy is comparable to experienced doctors' assessments.

The bandage consists of a flexible polymer surface and can be produced at low cost using 3D printing. The disposable sensor part ensures hygienic use, while the electronic card that processes signals and transmits them to phones can be reused.