Special chewing gum shown to neutralize herpes and flu viruses

Experiments conducted by scientists in the U.S. and Finland have shown that a specially developed chewing gum can "capture" and neutralize herpes and flu viruses.

Herpes simplex viruses HSV-1 and HSV-2 can cause cold sores in the mouth, and despite being one of the most common infections worldwide, no effective method has been developed to prevent the spread of these viruses.

Researchers believe that this new chewing gum may play a significant role in preventing transmission, especially as herpes vaccine development has been slow due to funding shortages.

Considering that existing vaccines, like the flu vaccine, cannot completely prevent the transmission of the virus, this gum could serve as a complementary measure against viruses spread through the mouth.

NATURAL PROTEIN CATCHES VIRUSES

This clinical-grade chewing gum is made from lablab bean powder, derived from the seeds of a legume called Lablab purpureus. The plant contains a natural virus-catching protein called FRIL.

In experiments, when the gum, moistened with liquid, was chewed for 15 minutes, more than 50% of the FRIL protein was released into the saliva.

When these artificial saliva samples were tested in a lab, it was found that more than 95% of flu viruses (H1N1 and H3N2), 75% of HSV-1, and 94% of HSV-2 were neutralized.

GUM REDUCES VIRUS LOAD

Researchers suggest that the FRIL protein neutralizes the viruses, reducing their ability to infect cells and replicate, thereby lowering the viral load in the mouth and the risk of transmission.

Professor Henry Daniell, a biochemist at the University of Pennsylvania and lead author of the study, commented, "These findings reveal the potential of legume-based gum to prevent virus transmission and infection in clinical trials with humans."

IT ALSO NEUTRALIZED COVID-19

The new research follows previous studies that showed similar gums reduced the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by 95%. These gums developed for COVID-19 are still in the clinical trial phase.

Scientists have also demonstrated that the FRIL protein is effective against bird flu viruses like H5N1 and H7N9 in earlier studies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies lablab bean powder as a safe and non-toxic substance for human consumption in low doses. However, its antiviral effectiveness still needs to be confirmed through clinical trials.