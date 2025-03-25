Air pollution may impair brain health in older adults: Study

The city skyline is seen amid high levels of air pollution in Bangkok on March 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Air pollution may impair brain health in older adults, according to new research from Taiwan.

A new study released by National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University found that air pollution may stimulate the immune system through smell, triggering inflammation, the Taipei-based Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

This inflammation could damage the blood-brain barrier, leading to injury to the brain's blood vessels, ultimately affecting neurological health.

Using models to estimate 10-year air pollution levels, the researchers studied 412 adults, age 60 and older, living in rural and urban areas. They also did cognitive tests and MRI scans to analyze changes in their brain structure.

The MRI scans also showed structural changes in brain regions responsible for attention and memory when the pollutants' concentrations decreased.

Air pollution, according to Yi-Fang Chuang, an associate professor at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Public Health Institute, is a risk factor for impaired cognitive function.

She said the study helps clarify the relationship between air pollution and brain health in older adults.

Improving air quality, she added, can promote brain health and cognitive function in older adults, delaying the risk of dementia.