WHO to launch mass polio vaccination campaign in Gaza on Saturday

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that a mass polio vaccination campaign will begin in Gaza on Saturday, targeting over 591,000 children under the age of 10.

"A mass polio vaccination campaign is planned to start in #Gaza this Saturday, 22 February, aiming to cover more than 591,000 children under 10 years old," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Tedros stated that the campaign follows the recent detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples, indicating its circulation in the environment and posing a risk to children.

"We welcome the ceasefire, which is enabling us to conduct the campaign. We continue to urge for a lasting ceasefire that leads to long-term peace," he said, emphasizing support from WHO, UNICEF, and other partners.

Polio, a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis, primarily affects children under five. WHO and its partners have been working to prevent its spread through vaccination efforts in conflict-affected regions.