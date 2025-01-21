UK launches trial of ultrasound-based brain interface

An innovative brain-computer interface (BCI) system that uses ultrasound technology to directly alter brain waves is now being tested in clinical trials by the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

The new device is expected to revolutionize the treatment of conditions such as depression, addiction, and epilepsy. The implant, which will be placed under the skull but outside the brain, maps neuron activity and stimulates specific regions with ultrasound waves.

The study, supported by a £6.5 million grant from the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria), will test the safety and tolerability of the device in approximately 30 patients.

Jacques Carolan, Aria's Program Director, stated, "Neurotechnologies could open a new frontier in the treatment of conditions like resistant depression, epilepsy, addiction, and eating disorders. The current developments mark a critical milestone in the battle against brain diseases."

A New Era for Brain-Computer Interfaces The trial is seen as part of rapid advancements in brain-computer interface technology. Last year, Elon Musk's Neuralink company began clinical trials with paralyzed patients and developed a system that converts thoughts directly into speech for those patients.

However, such technologies also raise concerns about privacy, data security, and ethics.

Professor Clare Elwell from UCL Medical Physics said, "These innovations are advancing quickly in technical terms, but we are behind in neuroethical matters. In technologies that interact directly with the brain, we must prioritize patient benefit."

Scientific Aspects of the Trial Developed by US-based Forest Neurotech, the device differs from traditional electrode-based brain implants by reading and regulating brain activity using ultrasound technology. Aria describes the device as "the world's most advanced brain-computer interface." This aims to develop treatment options for a broad patient group, including those with depression, anxiety, and epilepsy.

The trial will involve patients whose skulls have been temporarily removed due to brain damage, allowing for the device's testing without requiring an additional surgical procedure. The device will map brain activity with high precision and investigate its potential to change mood and motivation by providing neural stimulation at specific points with ultrasound waves.

Future Goals The clinical trial of the device, named Forest 1, will begin in March and last for three and a half years. The first eight months will be dedicated to regulatory approval processes.

If successful, the device will move to large-scale clinical trials for the treatment of conditions like depression.

This trial is part of Aria's £69 million "Precision Neurotechnologies Program," which includes 19 projects, such as the development of nerve robots for epilepsy treatment, reprogramming brain cells using genetic engineering, and creating brain organoids in laboratory settings.

Founded in 2023, Aria aims to fund high-risk scientific projects with the potential for significant rewards.