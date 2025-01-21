Türkiye leads global thyme production with $62.3 Million export in 2024

Thyme is both a medicinal herb and a spice that adds flavor to dishes. Türkiye, the world's largest producer of thyme, has 77 different varieties, and in 2024, it exported $62 million worth of thyme.

Thyme, known since ancient times, especially in the Mediterranean region, is not only a spice used to enhance meat dishes but also has aromatic properties, making it valuable in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Türkiye is the world's largest producer and exporter of thyme, which is also an essential part of Turkish cuisine.

Agricultural engineer Dr. Çiğdem Bozdemir, an expert on thyme, explains, "Due to the valuable essential oil it contains, thyme has never lost its importance."

Thyme is commonly found in the Mediterranean region but also grows in the Americas. Out of 306 known species belonging to five main genera, 77 species naturally grow or are cultivated in Türkiye. Therefore, many countries purchase thyme from Türkiye as a raw material for herbal medicines, food, and cosmetics.

There are subgroups within the five genera of thyme: Thymus, Origanum, Satureja, Tymbra, and Coridothymus. Among these, 65.2% of Origanum species, 52.6% of Thymus species, and 28% of Satureja species are endemic to Türkiye, meaning they only grow there.

Türkiye has not left thyme in its natural state. To improve quality, yield, adaptation, and variety, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's Agricultural Research and Policies General Directorate (TAGEM) conducts research.

Five different varieties of thyme have been developed at four institutes. Additionally, there are ongoing projects to study various thyme species at institutions like the Eastern Mediterranean Transition Zone Agricultural Research Institute and the Aegean Agricultural Research Institute. These projects have led to the registration of thyme varieties with names like Ceylan 2002, Tayşi 2002, Winter, Timo, Tınmaz, Başer, Oğuz, Tekin 2017, Uluğ Bey, and Arımaz77.

Dr. Bozdemir states that Türkiye has a significant share in global thyme exports, surpassing countries like Greece, Spain, Chile, Mexico, and Syria. By the end of 2023, over 17,000 tons of thyme had been exported, generating more than $55 million in revenue. In 2024, over 18,600 tons of thyme were exported, earning $62.3 million.

These figures include unprocessed thyme (crushed or ground), processed thyme, and thyme essential oils. Turkish thyme is known for its quality and is rich in carvacrol, making it internationally renowned as "Turkish Oregano."

In 2018, thyme production took place on 139,000 hectares, yielding about 15,000 tons. By 2023, the area expanded to 216,000 hectares, with production exceeding 30,000 tons. Dr. Bozdemir highlights the global interest in varieties like İzmir Thyme and Istanbul Thyme and stresses the importance of maintaining Türkiye's reputation for quality.

"As global consumers become more educated and aware, the demand for healthy, pure, and natural products in sectors like perfume, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics increases. This drives the demand and price for thyme. To maintain Türkiye's leadership in the global thyme market, it's important to produce high-quality spices and essential oils that meet market demands and standards."

One of the most studied areas of thyme is its use in the pharmaceutical sector. Dr. Bozdemir explains that thyme's antiviral properties have been studied for their effects on rhinoviruses and influenza viruses, which are responsible for many acute viral respiratory infections. Recently, research has focused on developing effective preparations for COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 using natural compounds from thyme.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has listed thymol, an essential oil from thyme, as a disinfectant for COVID-19, to be used on hard surfaces and hands. Previous studies have shown that thyme essential oil is effective against various RNA viruses, including human and feline coronaviruses. Thyme is also involved in ongoing research for treating different types of cancer.

Dr. Bozdemir reminds that thyme is commonly used as a spice, but it can also be used in salads and pickles. To get the most benefit from its essential oil, she suggests adding thyme just before turning off the heat. She also recommends brewing thyme tea by steeping dried or fresh thyme in hot water for a few minutes.

With its sharp flavor, thyme can be diluted with liquids such as water, fruit juice, or tomato juice. However, individuals with chronic conditions or those who are pregnant should consult a doctor before using thyme, especially in steam or other medicinal forms.