Study: Younger women now face higher lung cancer risk than men

Scientists have discovered a shift in cancer cases from men to women and from older to younger populations. For the first time, women under 65 have a higher risk of lung cancer compared to men.

A study published by the American Cancer Society on January 16 analyzed trends in cancer cases between 1991-2021, showing a significant increase in cancer risk for young women.

According to the study, women under 50 are 82% more likely to develop cancer than men, up from 51% in 2002. Additionally, there has been a shift from older to younger individuals, with young women at higher risk.

Dr. Arif Kamal of the American Cancer Society noted, "Ten years ago, men had a 50% higher risk of cancer than women. Today, this gap is almost equal," highlighting a decrease in cancer rates for men and a serious increase for women.

The most common cancers include breast and thyroid cancer. Although there was a general decrease in lung cancer cases from 2012-2021, the reduction in women was slower compared to men. Dr. William Dahut stated, "For the first time, women under 65 have a higher risk of lung cancer than men."

Despite the increasing number of cases, cancer death rates have decreased by 34%, attributed to earlier detection, improved treatments, and a decrease in smoking.

The exact causes behind the rise in cancer cases among women and young people are not fully understood, but some experts suggest processed foods, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and environmental factors may play a role. Technological advances in cancer diagnosis also contribute to more frequent detection.

Dr. Kamal emphasized, "Ten years ago, we thought cancer was either genetic or purely a matter of chance. Today, we know that about half of cancer cases are linked to lifestyle." He pointed out that excessive weight, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy diets are key factors in increasing cancer risk.

Looking ahead, the report predicts 2 million new cancer cases and 618,000 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. by 2025. Experts stress the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing cancer.

Dr. Kamal concluded, "People know that healthy eating and an active lifestyle are important for preventing heart disease and diabetes. Now, we need to emphasize that these behaviors also reduce cancer risk."