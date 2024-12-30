Global cancer rates: Lung cancer leads, stomach cancer declines

Cancer continues to be a global health issue due to its high mortality rates. Lung cancer, largely influenced by smoking, remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, while stomach cancer rates are declining thanks to improvements in hygiene and healthcare. The aging population signals that future cancer strategies will need to become more complex.

As of 2021, cancer accounted for 15% of global deaths. It is a group of diseases that begin with abnormal cell growth, which can spread throughout the body and pose a life-threatening risk. With growing populations and aging societies, cancer is becoming more common.

However, there is hope. Age-adjusted cancer mortality rates are decreasing in many countries, thanks to early diagnosis, improved treatments, public health campaigns, and better control of risk factors.

LUNG CANCER LEADS

According to data, lung cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide. The impact of smoking on this figure is particularly notable. It is followed by colorectal, stomach, and breast cancers.

In men, lung cancer is the top cause of death in many countries, while prostate, liver, and stomach cancers are more common in certain regions. In women, breast cancer is the leading cause, with lung and liver cancers also ranking high in some countries.

The risk of cancer increases with age, explained by factors like accumulated DNA damage, a weakened immune system, and prolonged exposure to risk factors. In countries with an aging population, cancer death rates are higher.

DECLINE IN STOMACH CANCER

Once a leading cause of cancer death worldwide, stomach cancer has seen a significant decline, especially in developed countries. In the US, the death rate from stomach cancer in 2021 was nine times lower than in the 1950s. This success is attributed to clean water, improved hygiene, and efforts to combat Helicobacter pylori bacteria.

THE LEGACY OF SMOKING

The widespread use of tobacco in the 20th century contributed to a rise in lung cancer. Smoking increases the risk of not only lung cancer but also cancers of the bladder, kidneys, pancreas, stomach, and cervix. The chemicals in cigarettes damage the body's repair mechanisms and weaken the immune system, leading to uncontrolled mutations and deadly tumors.

From 1950 onwards, lung cancer deaths surged due to smoking, while stomach and colorectal cancers began to decline. This success highlights the role of improved hygiene, better screening, and stronger efforts against bacterial infections.

THE IMPORTANCE OF HEALTH POLICIES

The global cancer landscape is shifting. The rise in lung cancer and decline in stomach cancer underscore the importance of health policies. However, with an aging population, cancer will remain a significant threat in the coming years. Efforts to reduce risk factors and develop new treatments will be crucial in this ongoing battle.

This situation shows that while the fight against cancer is far from over, progress is possible.