The nocebo effect: How negative thoughts make you sick

Our mental beliefs directly influence our physical health. Positive thoughts can lead to healing through the placebo effect, while negative thoughts trigger the nocebo effect, worsening health issues.

The human mind is a far more powerful mechanism than we imagine. Hearing a story of someone healing through positive thoughts gives us hope, but the opposite is also possible: Negative thoughts can make us sick. The nocebo effect illustrates this dangerous reality.

If our minds can help us recover from depression or accelerate the healing process through positive thinking, it's easy to imagine how negative thoughts can have a detrimental impact. Our brains adjust to all messages, positive or negative, turning them into physical reality.

So, how does this effect play out in real life? We met with Neuropsychologist Merve Tuğçe Doğru from the Health Sciences University to discuss the lesser-known aspects of the "nocebo" effect.

THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING: THE PLACEBO EFFECT

Before exploring nocebo, it's useful to understand the placebo effect, which everyone is familiar with. Our minds can create a powerful impact with positive beliefs. This healing power is known as the "placebo effect."

The placebo effect occurs when a treatment or drug contains no active substance, yet the person still shows improvement. For example, a simple sugar pill believed to relieve pain can actually reduce pain by affecting brain chemistry.

Neuropsychologist Merve Tuğçe Doğru emphasizes that research supports this phenomenon:

"Most studies show that placebos and fake drugs can be as effective as specially formulated chemical compounds. When a person makes a decision or judgment, their brain and body eventually synchronize with it, highlighting the powerful influence the mind has over the body."

One of the best ways to understand placebo's effects is to look at real-life examples. For instance, patients who undergo fake knee surgeries report reduced pain, or athletes who think they are taking vitamins experience a noticeable boost in performance. This shows that the brain can heal the body even with a positive belief. Tuğçe Doğru explains that even in Parkinson's treatment, placebo effects are remarkable:

"Many studies show that in Parkinson's disease, placebo effects have neurobiological effects on motor control. PET or MRI scans show changes in neural activity during placebo applications, and increases and decreases in metabolic activity have been reported in the rostral anterior cingulate region of the brain, a cognitive-emotional integrative area."

But if positive beliefs can heal us, why can't negative beliefs make us sick? The nocebo effect, seen as the opposite of placebo, demonstrates this frightening truth.

HOW DOES THE NOCEBO EFFECT WORK N THE BRAIN?

Recent studies in psychology and neuroscience delve deeply into the nocebo effect. What exactly is this effect, and why is it important? Let's explore. The nocebo effect reveals the powerful influence our brain has over our physical health. How does negative thinking impact the body?

The nocebo effect can be described as the creation of physical discomfort in the mind due to negative expectations about a situation or substance. For example, imagine taking a pharmacologically inert drug and imagining the side effects you fear—this is a typical example of nocebo.

Neuropsychologist Merve Tuğçe Doğru explains this effect:

"Nocebo responses are negative effects observed in patients receiving a placebo during randomized clinical trials. Paradoxically, these effects can worsen symptoms and lead to negative reactions to medical treatments. The nocebo effect demonstrates how powerful the mind can be when we decide to believe something and program our brain accordingly. The concepts of 'placebo' and 'nocebo' indicate the immense strength of the human psychological component."

Nocebo operates through the brain's cognitive and emotional mechanisms. Doğru points out that certain neurotransmitters play an essential role in this process:

"The dopaminergic and opioid systems regulate both reward mechanisms and emotional processes. Nocebo can disrupt these systems, negatively impacting the cardiovascular, immune, and neuroendocrine systems."

HOW DOES NOCEBO SHOW UP IN DALY LFE?

We've shown how negative thoughts can even change the course of diseases. So, is it possible to recognize the nocebo effect in our daily lives?

We are influenced by the people around us—our families, friends, and social circles—even if we don't notice it. Merve Tuğçe Doğru emphasizes that the nocebo effect doesn't just affect health; it's present in everyday life:

"Being consumed by negative thoughts diminishes the quality of life. Stress from our social relationships, family ties, and work life can trigger the nocebo effect. This threatens not only our mental well-being but also our physical health."

She adds that all our relationships are directly connected to the nocebo effect:

"A mind filled with negative thoughts negatively impacts our living standards. By adopting a positive and motivational approach, we can rejuvenate and develop ourselves in every area of life, regulate ourselves against potential adversities, and protect our health."

TREATMENT AND MOTIVATIONAL APPROACHES

The antidote to the nocebo effect could be the power of positive thinking. What can we do for a healthy mind?

Experts say that the most effective way to prevent the nocebo effect is to strengthen positive thinking. Methods to boost positive thinking include meditation, mindfulness, and building healthy social relationships. Regular sleep, balanced nutrition, and exercise are also crucial for supporting physical health. Doğru highlights the importance of motivational approaches in this regard:

"If positive thoughts can pull someone out of depression and ease the treatment of a damaged knee, it's clear that negative thoughts can significantly affect our lives. The mind, engaged in positive thinking, improves health, but when it's consumed with negative thoughts, the nocebo effect harms the body. Nocebo can drastically alter the course and progression of diseases. The mind in distress can significantly impact the body's physiology."

NOCEBO EFFECT IN CINEMA

One film that brings the power of the nocebo effect to the screen is Nocebo (2022). Directed by Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, this psychological thriller explores the mental collapse of a fashion designer and its devastating impact on her physical health. The film not only grips the viewer with psychological tension but also conveys the profound consequences of the nocebo effect on the human body.

Starring Eva Green and Mark Strong, Nocebo blends horror and sci-fi to explore the deep impact of the nocebo effect on individuals. It's a striking example of how the mind's power, both positive and negative, can shape human life.