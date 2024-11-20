COVID infection triggers tumor shrinkage, offering hope for cancer treatment

US researchers have found an incredible link between COVID infection and cancer regression, leading to tumor shrinkage. Using animal and human tissues, scientists observed that the RNA molecules of the SARS-CoV-2 virus triggered the development of a special immune cell with anti-cancer properties.

According to scientists, these special cells, known as "inducible non-classical monocytes" or "I-NCMs," attack cancer cells.

Researchers believe this discovery opens a new path for cancer treatment, as these cells can be used to treat cancers resistant to existing therapies.

Scientists discovered that cells activated by severe COVID-19 can be stimulated with a drug to fight cancer, showing responses particularly in melanoma, lung, breast, and colon cancer.

HOPE FOR ADVANCED CANCER

Although the research is still in its early stages and has only been studied in animals, it has provided hope that this approach could benefit patients with advanced cancers who do not respond to other treatments.

By developing these special cells, it could potentially create a new path for cancer patients who have not achieved results with traditional treatment methods.