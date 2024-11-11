Study finds kidney and nerve cells can store memories, like the brain

In a groundbreaking study conducted in the United States, scientists discovered that, like the human brain, kidney and nerve tissue cells are also capable of storing memories.

The research, led by experts from New York University, found that memories are stored not only in the brain but also in other parts of the body.

The scientists studied how cells taken from nerve and kidney tissues responded to different chemical substances, similar to the way neurotransmitters carry messages between brain cells. They exposed these cells to specific chemical signals over a period of time to track when a "memory-storing gene" would become active.

To determine this, the researchers engineered the kidney and nerve tissue cells to produce a glowing protein when they responded to the signals. These cells, after receiving the chemical signals, behaved similarly to brain cells, activating the "memory-storing gene."

Nikolay Kukushkin, the lead author of the study, explained, "The ability to learn and store memories is typically associated with the brain and brain cells, but this study shows that other cells in the body can do the same." Kukushkin also noted that the research opens up new opportunities to understand how memory works and to treat memory-related issues.