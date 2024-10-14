Scientists discover new tick-borne virus in China

In China, scientists have discovered a mysterious tick-borne virus.

In 2019, a patient showing symptoms of fever, headache, and vomiting after a tick bite was hospitalized in a wetland park in Inner Mongolia.

Researchers identified an unknown virus through genetic analysis of a blood sample taken from the patient.

This virus is a type closely related to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, belonging to the orthonairovirus genus of the Nairoviridae family, with a mortality rate of 30%.

The virus has been named "Wetland Virus."

Scientists also examined other patients in northeastern China who experienced acute fever following tick bites, confirming 17 new cases of the Wetland Virus, indicating that the virus is widespread in this region.

The virus has been detected in sheep, pigs, and horses. The research team conducted extensive ecological studies on ticks, domestic animals, and wildlife in the area to determine the source of the virus.

As a result of these studies, the virus was found in sheep, pigs, and horses, suggesting that these animals could be carriers of the virus.

So far, the Wetland Virus has only been detected in northeastern China. However, ticks carrying this virus have a wide distribution in Europe and Asia, suggesting that the virus may be more widespread geographically.