Mpox spreads to Zambia and Ghana, with 16 countries now affected

Two more African countries have reported cases of mpox over the past six weeks, bringing the total of affected nations to 16, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported in Geneva on Monday.



Cases were reported in Zambia and Ghana for the first time this year, the WHO said. Suspected cases across Africa had risen by 3.6% to 36,787 by October 6, it said.



"The most affected country in 2024 continues to be the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6,169 confirmed cases, 25 deaths), followed by Burundi (987 confirmed cases, no deaths) and Nigeria (94 confirmed cases, no deaths)," the WHO said.



Some 85% of suspected cases have been recorded in the DRC, with more than 6,000 cases of the disease, formerly known as monkeypox, found there. Medical experts believe the true figure to be higher.



They note that only some of those with a skin rash are tested and that many do not seek medical attention out of embarrassment, primarily because the disease was largely spread at the beginning through sexual contact.



Mpox is transmitted through direct contact with the skin or mucus membrane. Many small children have now become infected.



The disease causes rashes over the entire body. Its symptoms include fever and joint pains. It can be fatal to small children and to people with compromised immune systems.



A vaccination campaign was launched in the DRC at the start of this month as infection rates rose sharply across Africa. The WHO has declared the current outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern."

