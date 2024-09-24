FluMist vaccine to launch online for self-administration next year

The FluMist vaccine, produced by AstraZeneca and approved for healthcare professionals in 2003, will be available to the American public through online pharmacies starting next year.

This needle-free spray will be sent to users after an online screening test.

FDA official Peter Marks stated, "Today's approval marks the first flu vaccine that can be self-administered, offering a safe and effective option. This new choice could facilitate access to vaccines for individuals and families while providing flexibility."

Anyone aged 18 and older can administer the vaccine to themselves or others, which is approved for use in individuals aged 2 to 49.

FluMist uses a formula based on a weakened live flu virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza infects about one billion people annually and can lead to up to 650,000 deaths.

Although vaccination rates have dropped by 3.3% since the 2020-2021 season, a survey indicates that at-home vaccination options could help increase those rates.