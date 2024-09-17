New XEC variant of coronavirus may become dominant strain, experts warns

According to scientists, a new coronavirus variant that could soon become the dominant strain has started spreading.

The XEC variant, first detected in Germany in June, has also been reported in the UK, the U.S. , Denmark, and several other countries.

Experts say vaccines will help prevent severe cases, but the variant carries some new mutations that could lead to its spread in the fall. Vaccines have been updated to provide better protection against recent variants, but XEC, which emerged from Omicron subvariants, is not included in these updates.

Professor Francois Balloux, Director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, believes that although XEC may have a "relatively higher chance of transmission" compared to other recent Covid variants, vaccines will still offer good protection.

However, he notes that it is possible for XEC to become the dominant subvariant over the winter.

"IT HAS A FEW MONTHS BEFORE IT SPREADS"

Eric Topol, Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, says the spread of XEC "has just begun."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he said, "And it will take a few months for it to really take hold and turn into a wave. XEC is definitely taking control. It looks like the next variant. But it will be a few months before it spreads widely."

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?