Drug-resistant superbugs could cause 39 million deaths by 2050, warns global study

According to a global study, drug-resistant superbugs could cause the deaths of 39 million people worldwide by 2050. The elderly population is particularly vulnerable to this growing threat.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria evolve over time to resist existing antibiotics, making infections more difficult to treat and threatening millions of lives.



The study, published in The Lancet, reports that 1.14 million people died due to AMR in 2021. This figure is expected to rise to 1.91 million by 2050.

DECREASE IN CHILD DEATHS, INCREASE IN ELDERLY MORTALITY

The research emphasizes that vaccination and improved hygiene conditions have played a crucial role in reducing infection-related deaths among young children. However, the same cannot be said for the elderly population. In 2021, the death rate from AMR among those over the age of 70 increased by 80%, and this is projected to rise by 146% to 1.3 million by 2050.

A GLOBAL PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT

Dr. Mohsen Naghavi from the University of Washington pointed out that antimicrobial drugs are one of the cornerstones of modern medicine, and the increasing resistance to these drugs is a major cause for concern.

"These findings show that AMR is a growing global health threat," said Dr. Naghavi, urging world leaders to take more action on the issue.

SOLUTIONS TO PREVENT AMR

Researchers suggest that better infection prevention, increased access to healthcare, and the development of new antibiotics could save millions of lives.

In this regard, the United Nations will hold discussions on a global action plan against antimicrobial resistance at its General Assembly in September.

Campaigners hope that a resolution aimed at reducing AMR-related deaths by 10% by 2030 will emerge from these talks.

The study predicts that the highest death tolls will occur in South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, as well as Sub-Saharan Africa. These regions are among the areas where AMR is spreading the fastest. Experts note that improving infection management and increasing access to antibiotics in these regions would bring significant benefits.

HIGHER RISK FOR THE ELDERLY

Dr. Tomislav Mestrović, a member of the research team, stated that the aging population is more vulnerable to infections, and AMR cases related to hospital infections are rising rapidly.

"In elderly individuals, the immune system weakens, making vaccines less effective, and they are less likely to respond to antibiotics," Mestrović explained.

The spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria presents one of the greatest challenges to modern medicine. Experts emphasize that stronger international cooperation is essential to combat this global health crisis.