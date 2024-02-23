South Korea warns of ‘serious’ health crisis amid protests by medics

South Korea Friday raised to the highest "serious" level health crisis warning amid protests by junior doctors against the government's move to increase the number of medical seats.

To meet the needs of an increasing number of patients, the government also "fully" extended telemedicine services, Seoul-based Yonhap reported.

Walk-off work protests began early this week and entered their fourth day in the Far East nation after thousands of junior doctors, including trainee medics, filed mass resignations against the government's move to admit 2,000 more students to medical schools next year.

Currently, South Korea admits 3,058 students for medical studies.

The government has also extended healthcare hours, among other measures, to "minimize the impact of the move on the health and lives of the people."

"The government will temporarily lift all regulations regarding telemedicine services. Many lower-tier local clinics, which mostly handle mild cases, are allowed to provide such services," said Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo.