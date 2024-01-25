Bird flu outbreak detected in duck farm in southern Bulgaria

A bird flu outbreak has been detected in a farm that raises some 9,000 mallard ducks in Bulgaria's southern town of Brezovo, according to local media on Thursday.

To control the outbreak, measures have been put in place, including the formation of a three-kilometer (1.86-mile) protection zone and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) surveillance zone around the affected location, state-run BTA news agency reported, citing the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA).

Though meat and products detected from the flu do not pose a risk to human health, actions will be taken to cull the sick and contacted birds on the premises, it added.