How to help children develop healthy eating habits despite disruptions | Promoting healthy eating habits in children with disrupted nutritional patterns

Nutrition is crucial for school-age children, just as it is at any stage of life. During summer vacations, children often develop irregular eating habits, which can be a concern for parents. Here are some considerations for managing disrupted nutritional habits in children:

Breakfast Is Essential

Ensure that your children have breakfast before starting their day. Even if they wake up with little appetite, try to provide a small protein-rich option like cheese or a slice of bread. Homemade pastries and sandwiches are good choices. Establishing a regular breakfast routine is essential.

Lunch Box Matters

Encourage your children to bring a packed lunch box to school. While school canteens may offer healthier options, having control over their meals is important. You can include nutritious items like milk and yoghurt in their lunch boxes. Guide them to make healthy choices.

Avoid Fast Food

Limit their consumption of fast food and processed snacks. Instead, opt for homemade meals and snacks. Fast food and packaged foods can contribute to nutritional deficiencies and are often linked to obesity in school-age children.

Choose Healthy Beverages

Be cautious about fruit juices, especially those with added sugars. Opt for unsweetened fruit juices or whole fruits for breakfast or energy needs. Avoid sugary drinks and encourage water consumption.

Include Nutrient-Rich Foods

Ensure that your child's diet includes foods rich in essential nutrients like calcium, iron, vitamin D, and iodine. These nutrients are vital for their growth and development.

Favor Dried Fruits and Nuts

Instead of chocolate and sweets, encourage your children to snack on dried fruits and nuts, which are rich in potassium and magnesium. These healthier options can help prevent obesity.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3, found in fish, can enhance cognitive activities. Include fish in their diet to promote better memory and cognitive function.

Avoid Excessive Trans Fats

Reduce the consumption of trans fats as they can negatively affect cognitive activities and lead to vitamin and mineral deficiencies when consumed in excess.

Balanced Nutrition

Supplemental foods should not replace a balanced diet. Foods have synergistic effects, meaning they work better when consumed together rather than in isolation. A well-rounded diet is crucial for overall health and development.

Proper nutrition not only impacts children's physical health but also plays a significant role in their cognitive abilities, school success, and memory. Creating healthy eating routines and providing balanced meals can have long-lasting positive effects on their well-being and academic performance.







