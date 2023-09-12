Taste and smell loss returns with COVID-19 ERİS variant

The latest mutant virus of the COVID-19 Omicron family, the "Eris" variant, which has been detected in more than 50 countries worldwide, has begun to spread in other European countries after the United Kingdom and France.

Professor Dr. Şevket Özkaya, Head of the Department of Chest Diseases and Faculty Member at Altınbaş University School of Medicine, pointed out that the most common complaint in the new variant is the loss of taste and smell, which was also seen in the early days of COVID- 19.

Underlining the high rate of contagion of the new variant, Özkaya stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) drew attention to the increases in reports of hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units and deaths due to the COVID-19 epidemic in some countries.