Türkiye regains "Disease-free zone" status for avian influenza

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, effective efforts led by the General Directorate of Food and Control have successfully extinguished disease foci in the mentioned provinces.

The Ministry reported the results of disease screening to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). Following the evaluation of these efforts, WOAH officially designated Turkey as a "disease-free zone," and the declaration of all 81 provinces being free from avian influenza is published on WOAH's official website.

Turkey had temporarily lost its "disease-free" status earlier this year due to avian influenza outbreaks in Afyonkarahisar in January and Denizli in February.

Furthermore, during the intensive migration periods of birds in spring and autumn, the Ministry continues to inspect and monitor all poultry facilities throughout the country to prevent the spread of the disease.