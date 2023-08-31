WHO EXTENDS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AS PAKISTANS POLIO EFFORTS FACE CHALLENGES

In a statement on the World Health Organization's (WHO) website, it was indicated that there are shortcomings in Pakistan's fight against polio.

The WHO stated that the spread risk of polio in Pakistan constitutes an "International Public Health Emergency of Concern" and decided to extend travel restrictions for an additional 3 months.

Despite more than 160,000 children being vaccinated against polio in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest of the country, the WHO mentioned that the risk continues due to "vaccine boycotts and security concerns."

The number of cases of type WPV1 polio in the country increased to 2 in 2023.

Pakistan had reduced the annual average of polio cases from 20,000 in the campaign to eradicate polio launched in 1994 to 8 in 2017. However, an increase in polio cases occurred after 2017, with 12 cases in 2018, 147 in 2019, and 84 in 2020. The country saw 20 cases last year.