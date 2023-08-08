VEGAN INFLUENCERS DEATH HIGHLIGHTS DANGERS OF EXTREME DIETING

Renowned vegan raw food influencer Zhanna Samsonova's recent passing has raised concerns about her extreme dietary choices. Despite her millions of social media followers, her apparent diet consisting mainly of fruits and sunflower seed sprouts has come under scrutiny following her death in Malaysia on July 21.

Although the exact cause of her demise is yet to be confirmed, experts have raised the possibility of a severe eating disorder and malnutrition resulting from her extremely restricted diet. Sydney-based nutritionist Dr. Rebecca Reynolds emphasized that such a diet, lacking a variety of essential nutrients, could lead to serious health consequences.

Dr. Reynolds rejected the idea that her vegan diet itself was solely responsible, suggesting that her decision to abstain from consuming all five food groups was a more significant factor. She emphasized the importance of a balanced diet that incorporates various food groups to ensure proper nourishment.

Additionally, Dr. Reynolds speculated about the role of mental health, suggesting that Samsonova might have been suffering from orthorexia nervosa – an obsession with eating in a perceived "clean" manner – which could have negatively impacted her mental and physical well-being.

The trend of following social media food influencers without formal qualifications has also raised concerns. Dr. Reynolds highlighted the powerful impact of these influencers, often portrayed as ideal images of health, on individuals seeking aesthetic ideals. She warned of a potential link between extreme eating habits and orthorexia tendencies, emphasizing the need for parents to be vigilant about their children's dietary changes.

While many of Samsonova's followers have speculated about the cause of her death, her family awaits an official medical report and death certificate to determine the exact reason behind her tragic passing.























