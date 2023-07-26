The importance of vaccinations for safe travel abroad

Different countries have varying rates of infectious diseases and their occurrence. To protect against these diseases, it is essential for travelers to get vaccinated before going abroad.

Neglecting vaccinations can lead to deadly illnesses. Many people travel abroad for business or tourism purposes, and there are several procedures to be fulfilled before departing. One of the most critical aspects is undoubtedly getting vaccinated against infectious diseases prevalent in the countries to be visited.

To ensure that international travel does not turn into a nightmare due to infectious diseases, it is crucial to get vaccinated against the diseases prevalent in the visited countries. Detailed information about these vaccinations is available on the website of the Ministry of Health.

One of the most important tasks before going abroad is to seek consultation regarding the infectious diseases in the countries to be visited. This is because not everyone receives the same vaccinations. The vaccination schedule is prepared specifically for each individual.

Before vaccinations are administered, age is the first factor considered. Some vaccines cannot be given to children and elderly individuals. This is because the effectiveness or side effects of vaccines may vary based on age groups.

Health condition is another important consideration. For instance, having certain chronic conditions like diabetes can make a person more susceptible to other diseases. Certain conditions can also hinder the administration of some vaccines.

In cases of pregnancy, breastfeeding, immunodeficiency, or a history of allergies, some vaccines should not be given. Finally, the individual's vaccination history is also taken into account before making the final decision.

The vaccinations that need to be taken by those traveling abroad vary according to the countries. This is because some diseases are more common in certain countries. The timing of vaccinations is also significant. Some diseases are more prevalent during specific seasons of the year.

Another consideration is the duration of stay. The longer one stays in the visited country, the higher the risk of contracting diseases. Accommodation is another factor to be cautious about. For example, staying in rural areas may pose higher risks of diseases, or camping might increase the risk compared to staying in a hotel.

So, how long before the travel should vaccinations be done? This varies based on the type of vaccine, the number of necessary doses, and the vaccination history. However, to ensure adequate immune response and completion of the vaccination schedule, it is essential to consult Travel Health Centers at least 4-6 weeks before the travel.

Vaccinations are provided free of charge, and preventive medications are given at the Travel Health Centers affiliated with the General Directorate of Health for Borders and Coasts, Ministry of Health.

It should be noted that no vaccine can provide 100% protection against infections, so taking precautions against infections is essential at all times.

In some countries worldwide, diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, and measles are still endemic. Even if these vaccines were administered earlier according to the vaccination schedule, any missing doses of routine vaccinations like tetanus, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and polio should be completed before the journey.

Other vaccinations recommended based on the region of travel are as follows: Yellow fever (mandatory), meningococcal (mandatory), typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, and tick-borne encephalitis.