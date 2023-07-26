Staying cool in summer heat, experts explain

The hot weather, exceeding seasonal norms both locally and globally, is seriously affecting many people, especially infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses. As temperatures reach record highs and are expected to continue in the coming days, experts are warning people to be cautious and avoid going outside, especially during noon hours.

Internal Medicine Specialist Aytaç Karadağ explained that the temperature displayed on the thermometer was actually different from the temperature our bodies experienced, using an example:

"At 29 ˚C with zero humidity, we feel it as if it's 26 ˚C, but at 29 ˚C with 80% humidity, we feel it as if it's 36 ˚C. When we feel temperatures between 32-40 ˚C, we experience heat cramps and fatigue. At 40-54 ˚C, we experience heat exhaustion. When we feel temperatures above 54 ˚C, we might even suffer from heatstrokes."

The hottest days of the week will be experienced in the western and southern parts of the country today, and in the inland areas tomorrow. Experts said that temperatures would range between 40-45 degrees. There is a noticeable increase in temperatures not only in our country but also all around the world. Prolonged periods of heat are causing an increase in cases of heatstroke. According to the 2018 National Climate Assessment, heatwaves last 45 days longer compared to 60 years ago.

Under these conditions, experts emphasize the importance of staying indoors. Using different methods to stay cool and safe is crucial, especially during such hot weather. Aytaç Karadağ, who stated that it was possible to stay cool without an air conditioner at home or in outdoor environments where there is no air conditioning during the day, offered 12 different methods to do so, as it follows.

1) Staying hydrated

Wendell Porter, an instructor in the Department of Biological Engineering at the University of Florida, emphasizes that drinking plenty of water was the first and most important step to staying cool when feeling overwhelmed by the heat. According to Porter, the temperature of the water doesn't matter; the body needs an abundance of water to cool itself, and staying well-hydrated will help to ease the body's discomfort.

2) Taking a cold shower

Experts suggest that taking a cold shower is equally important as staying hydrated in lowering body temperature. Additionally, they mention that the use of soaps during showers stimulates brain neurons, especially the scent of menthol, which activates brain receptors and enhances the feeling of refreshment.

3) Applying cold compress to neck or wrists

After staying hydrated and cooling down the body, the next step is to maintain the body temperature at a certain level. Aytaç Karadağ suggests that applying cold compresses with cold gel packs to the neck and wrists every hour can be beneficial in keeping the body cool.

4) Closing the curtains or the blinds

After implementing the solutions to keep your body cool, it is also important to control the temperature in your living space. For this, depending on the sun's angle, opening the windows in the shaded part of your home for ventilation is ideal. Aytaç Karadağ also points out that the house should not receive direct sunlight. He suggests, "By closing the windows and curtains before the sun rises in the morning, we can prevent the sun's heat from entering the house. In the evening, after the sun sets and the weather cools down, we can open the windows on opposite sides to allow the house to cool."

Samantha Hall, the General Manager of Spaces Alive, an architecture company based in Australia, states that in houses where sunlight does not enter, it is necessary to use air conditioning to stabilize the temperature. However, the key detail here is not to raise the temperature too much. Achieving a room temperature of 21 degrees Celsius in a sunless room will help you stay comfortable even on the hottest days.

5) Closing the doors of unused rooms

After preventing sunlight from entering the house and stabilizing the room temperature, it is essential to keep the cool air from dispersing. By closing the doors of unused rooms, you can retain the cool air inside.

6) Keeping the lights off

Aytaç Karadağ suggestes that using LED lights as traditional lighting systems would produce excess heat. He also advised not to turn on the lights unnecessarily during the day. Electronic devices continue to consume energy even in stand-by mode, producing heat. Therefore, it is recommended to not to leave unused electronic devices plugged in as well.

7) Aiming the fan towards yourself: Aytaç Karadağ advises directing the fan towards the person who needs cooling, not towards the whole room. He suggests using a spray bottle to mist water on yourself while in front of the fan. This way, the water will evaporate from your body, effectively reducing the heat and providing a cooler sensation. Additionally, placing a bowl of ice in front of the fan will help the room cool down faster.

8) Taking a break from cooking

Avoid cooking as it can increase humidity levels and make the heat feel even more intense, negatively impacting our heart health. Cardiologist Gülsüm Bingöl recommends using dehumidifiers to reduce humidity inside the house and avoiding the use of heat-generating appliances such as ovens and microwaves, especially during very hot hours.

9) Preparing refreshing snacks

Experts also agree that homemade, refreshing treats are perfect for cooling down during the day. A frozen fruit smoothie or a minty lemonade made from a few fruits will help prevent body temperature from rising. However, it's also important to be mindful of sugar consumption.

10) Reducing computer usage

Computers are among the devices that emit significant heat. Aytaç Karadağ advises keeping the computers turned off when not in use due to their fan causing heat to disperse into the environment. He also suggests being mindful of how we position laptops, avoiding placing them on our laps or stomachs, especially while lying down.

11) Leaving home if the heat cannot be reduced

Dr. Craig Crandall, a research fellow at Southwestern University in Texas, USA, suggests that even with all the precautions taken, if the temperature does not decrease and remains above 40 degrees Celsius, it is essential to have a plan to move to a cooler place.

12) Placing plants like cacti in front of the windows

Cardiologist Gülsüm Bingöl suggests that besides using air conditioning, there are other things that can be done to stay cool. Growing plants like cacti that can absorb sunlight near the windows and using ceiling-mounted electric fans can help reduce the heat to some extent.