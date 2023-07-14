Extreme heat threatens cardiovascular health

Cardiology Specialist Prof. Dr. Halil Tolga Koçum, who points out that extreme hot weather, especially when combined with humidity, has a negative impact on cardiovascular health, warned that simple precautions can sometimes be life-saving. Prof. Dr. Koçum emphasized that extreme hot weather particularly affects the health of the elderly, stating: ''As we age, our ability to regulate body temperature decreases. With advancing age, increased plaque burden in all arteries causes them to become stiffer, and there is also a decrease in the sensation of thirst. This situation can lead to health problems in the elderly, including fainting.''



Prof. Dr. Koçum emphasized the need for cautious approach to medications used for heart diseases or hypertension during hot weather. He stated, "Some medications, due to their diuretic properties, can cause excessive water loss, while at times, the dilation of blood vessels to lower body temperature can also lead to low blood pressure. Therefore, the medications they normally take may become excessive." He advised patients to consult their doctors for potential adjustment of their medications if necessary.



Prof. Dr. Koçum highlighted the importance of drinking an adequate amount of water during extreme heat, stating, "Sometimes, the loss of minerals through sweating can lead to problems in metabolism. In such cases, it is crucial to promptly replenish the lost substances, making sufficient fluid intake highly important."



Prof. Dr. Halil Tolga Koçum emphasized that it is possible to maintain heart health during hot weather with the necessary precautions, and he offered the following advice:



Drink plenty of water. Experiencing water loss poses a risk, so don't wait until you feel thirsty to drink water. Avoid excessive amounts of caffeine and alcohol. Producing light-colored urine is the best indicator that you are adequately hydrated.



Choose appropriate clothing. Opt for lightweight and light-colored garments made of breathable cotton fabric. Protect yourself from the sun. Make an effort to avoid being outdoors between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. when the sun is at its peak, and take breaks to rest. If you go outside, always use a hat or umbrella.





















