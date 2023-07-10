Reevaluating Ozempic: Potential Link to Suicidal Thoughts Under Scrutiny

European drug safety regulators are currently investigating the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic due to reports from patients suggesting a potential link to suicidal thoughts and self-harm. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has revealed that a safety committee is examining weight-loss medications produced by Novo Nordisk, including Ozempic, Saxenda, and Wegovy, after three cases of patients experiencing suicidal thoughts were reported to Iceland's health regulator.

According to the Icelandic Medicines Agency, two users of Ozempic and one user of Saxenda reported having suicidal thoughts, while another Saxenda user reported thoughts of self-injury. Ozempic, promoted as a once-a-week injection for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, has gained significant popularity recently due to its remarkable weight-loss effects.

The Post has reached out to Novo Nordisk for comment regarding this matter.

Although various unusual side effects have been linked to Ozempic, such as "Ozempic butt" where users claim their buttocks and stomachs have flattened, the latest alleged side effect is of greater concern. Saxenda, an earlier weight-loss shot from Novo Nordisk, reportedly less effective than Ozempic, was developed as a chronic weight management product, along with the obesity-management drug Wegovy.

While no cases of destructive feelings were reported by Wegovy patients, the EMA, responsible for monitoring the safety of medicines used in the EU, has initiated an investigation into all of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss treatments, as well as other medications containing semaglutide or liraglutide. Both Ozempic and Wegovy are semaglutide injections.

Although Novo Nordisk does not warn Ozempic users about potential mental health side effects, the Mayo Clinic clearly states that semaglutide may "cause some people to have suicidal thoughts and tendencies or become more depressed."

However, Novo Nordisk does provide mental health-related warnings for Wegovy, acknowledging that it could cause "suicidal behavior and ideation." The company's website advises monitoring patients taking Wegovy for depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, and any unusual changes in mood or behavior.

Saxenda, on the other hand, is a daily liraglutide injection. Liraglutide and semaglutide belong to the same class of medications. These potent drugs mimic the actions of the GLP-1 hormone, which is released by the pancreas after eating and helps people feel full.

Semaglutide is typically preferred for weight-loss treatments due to its proven effectiveness and longer half-life compared to liraglutide, meaning it remains in the system for a longer duration and delays the return of hunger sensations.

Similar to Ozempic, Saxenda was initially used primarily for maintaining blood sugar levels in individuals with Type 2 diabetes before it gained popularity as a trendy weight-loss solution. Saxenda's website advises against using the drug for individuals with a history of depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues, and it lists "depression or thoughts of suicide" as a potential side effect of the medication.