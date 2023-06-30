What to know about sleep apnea | Causes, symptoms, and treatment options

Sleep apnea is a condition characterized by intermittent cessation and resumption of breathing during sleep, as described by the American Medical Association.



Certain risk factors contribute to sleep apnea, including age, obesity, and a higher prevalence in men compared to women. Lifestyle choices such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and opioid use can also increase the risk of developing sleep apnea.



There are two primary types of sleep apnea: obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and central sleep apnea (CSA). OSA, which is more common, occurs when the upper airway becomes repeatedly blocked during sleep. On the other hand, CSA results from the brain's failure to send appropriate signals for breathing.



Dr. Carlos M. Nunez, the chief medical officer of sleep health device company ResMed, emphasizes that OSA is a highly prevalent condition affecting a significant number of individuals worldwide. Shockingly, more than 80% of those affected remain undiagnosed and untreated among the estimated billion people with sleep apnea globally.



In addition to sleep disruptions, sleep apnea has been linked to various health complications. Nunez explains that the physiological stress imposed by OSA increases the risk of developing other diseases later in life, particularly certain cardiovascular conditions. Furthermore, research suggests that poor sleep, aggravated by sleep apnea, may contribute to an elevated risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.



Recognizing the symptoms of sleep apnea is crucial. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlights indicators such as daytime sleepiness, interrupted sleep, dry mouth, and headaches. Partners may also notice signs like recurrent pauses in breathing, loud snoring, or gasping for air during sleep.



Nunez underscores that while snoring is a common symptom, the specific type associated with sleep apnea is distinctive. It is characterized by either exceptionally loud snoring or sounds resembling choking or gagging.



Continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machines are commonly prescribed to assist with sleep apnea. These devices deliver a continuous flow of air into the nose and mouth, ensuring open airways during sleep. Contrary to misconceptions, modern CPAP machines are compact, quiet, and comfortable. Some even provide sleep data tracking capabilities, benefiting both patients and doctors by enhancing adherence and overall outcomes.



Implementing lifestyle changes such as weight loss or discontinuing alcohol and smoking may also be recommended in managing sleep apnea. In cases where these measures prove insufficient, surgical options may be explored to address underlying causes.



To facilitate diagnosis, doctors may advise a sleep study to evaluate the presence and severity of sleep apnea.









