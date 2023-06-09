WHO declares end to Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared an end to the Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea after nearly four months.

The outbreak, which was declared on Feb. 13, was the first of its kind in the Central African country.

"The outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease in Equatorial Guinea ended today with no new cases reported over the past 42 days after the last patient was discharged from treatment," the WHO said in a statement.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said while outbreak-prone diseases continue to pose a major health threat in Africa, the region's growing expertise in health emergency response offers hope that they can act quickly and decisively to safeguard health and avert widespread loss of life.

"The hard work by Equatorial Guinea's health workers and support by partner organizations have been crucial in ending this outbreak. WHO continues to work with countries to improve measures to detect and respond effectively to disease outbreaks," Moeti said.

At least 17 laboratory-confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded after five districts in four of Equatorial Guinea's eight provinces were affected.

"All the 23 probable cases reported died. Four patients recovered from the virus and have been enrolled in a survivors program to receive psychosocial and other post-recovery support," the WHO said.

Bata district in the western Litoral province was the worst hit, with 11 laboratory-confirmed cases reported mainly closely linked either through social gatherings and networks or geographically.

Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease.

Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

















