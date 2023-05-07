Antibiotics shortage crisis deepens in Germany

Drug shortage, particularly antibiotics, has kept deepening in Germany since the beginning of the year.

Last month, the German Health Ministry admitted the shortage of antibiotics for children and vowed to take steps to address the problem.

To battle the crisis, the ministry also introduced necessary mechanisms, including allowing local authorities to react more flexibly and purchase these antibiotics in an unbureaucratic way when needed also from abroad.

In an interview with Anadolu, Jakob Maske, spokesman for the German Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ), said the shortage affects older people as well as children.

There is an urgent need for resolving antibiotics shortage, he said, warning that this may be an emergency that the country has never experienced before.

Maske, however, said although hospitals now can provide relatively good care, supply of antibiotics for some diseases such as infection and pneumonia in infants is not at a desired level.

About the reasons behind the shortage, he cited the war in Ukraine, adding delays in delivery of drug packages from India and China also as another burden.

Reiterating the need for immediate solution, he said doctors have constantly warned concerned authorities about the issue.

What happens now in Germany is the tip of iceberg, said Maske.