About 40m doses of Covid-19 vaccine to go to waste in East Africa

It was stated that approximately 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are waiting to be thrown away due to the decrease in interest in vaccination in East African countries and logistical problems.

According to the news of The East African newspaper, the countries in the region, which bought millions of doses of vaccine against the pandemic, started to destroy the vaccines after the vaccination slowed down and the contribution to the support programs decreased.

It was stated that the 13.4 million doses of vaccine in Uganda, which has the largest vaccine stock, will expire in 4 months.

Along with Uganda, other countries that make intensive vaccine purchases are Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

In Kenya, which received 27.8 million doses of vaccine in 2021, 840,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were destroyed last month because it expired. While 4 million doses of vaccine are waiting to be used in the country, daily vaccination figures have decreased from 2000 doses to 200.

It is stated that there are about 40 million doses of vaccine that are likely to be destroyed in East African countries.

On the other hand, 1 billion 100 thousand doses of vaccine have been delivered to the whole continent since the beginning of the epidemic, while 973 million of them have been used so far. The rate of those who were fully vaccinated remained at 49.7 percent.