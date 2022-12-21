'Nearly 500,000 people suffer brain aneurysms each year'

Around 500,000 people worldwide suffer brain aneurysms every year, putting them at risk of paralysis or deaths, according to a Turkish biotech firm that has developed one of the most effective treatments for the issue.

Aneurysms are caused when an artery wall weakens, creating a bulge that can burst and lead to fatal consequences.

Turkish biotech firm INVAMED Medical Device Technologies has developed its Libro Liquid Embolic System to treat aneurysms in cerebral vessels or peripheral arteries, as well as other vascular malformations.

Its successful results have helped it stand out and gain widespread recognition as an effective treatment method, according to an INVAMED statement.

"It is composed of EVOH (ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer) with suspended micronized Tantalum powder for radiopacity and DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) solvent that provides complete filling and distal penetration of peripheral and neurovascular lesions," the firm said.

"Its non-adhesive properties permit more distal nidus embolization without significant risk of catheter entrapment, while higher viscosities allow for controlled deployment," it added.

The DMSO solvent "dissipates into the blood, causing the EVOH copolymer and suspended tantalum to precipitate in situ into a spongy, coherent embolus," the statement explained.



