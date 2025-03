WHEN DID JEWS SETTLE IN JERUSALEM?

The Jewish dream of Palestine never faded throughout history. The lands of Palestine, centered around Jerusalem, came under the rule of the Arabs around 2000 BC, the Hittites around 1800 BC, and Egypt in 1286 BC.

The Israelites, led by Moses, settled here.

Under the rule of King David and King Solomon, the region experienced years filled with exiles and occupations, with Roman rule beginning in 64 BC. During this time, Jesus Christ lived.

Palestine came under Byzantine rule in 395, Islamic rule in 637, and Ottoman rule in 1516. After 1896, under the leadership of Theodor Herzl, a journalist by profession, efforts began for the Jews to gather again in Palestine and establish a state.