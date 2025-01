Zanzibar's stone town: Cultural heritage in wooden doors

Zanzibar's Stone Town is renowned not only for its rich cultural history but also for its stunning wooden doors. Adorned with intricate carvings and unique motifs, these doors reflect the city's blend of Arab, Indian, and Swahili influences, showcasing its diverse heritage.

Agencies and A News / World Published 09.01.2025 16:37





