Yosemite's horsetail falls glows with "firefall" effect at sunset

Yosemite National Park in California, known for its stunning natural beauty, features dramatic granite formations, waterfalls, and giant sequoia trees. During sunset, Horsetail Falls on El Capitan creates the mesmerizing "Firefall" effect, making the waterfall appear to be on fire.

Agencies and A News / World Published 21.02.2025 15:33





