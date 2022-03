Worst refugee crisis since WW2 as Ukrainians flee country

Up to 2.2 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, or some 5% of its population, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday. Here are some details about what the United Nations has called the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

