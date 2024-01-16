 Contact Us

Winter in Syria’s Idlib deteriorates living conditions in camps

The harsh winter conditions have worsened the living conditions for people residing in tents within Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Published 16.01.2024 13:29
Freezing winters have deteriorated the living conditions of people living in tents in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. The tents become wet and uninhabitable due to heavy downpour.
