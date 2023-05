What were the reasons behind trend of "George Soros death" on various social media platforms?

Social media platforms were inundated with rumours such as "Is George Soros dead?" and "Has George Soros died?" following the dissemination of false information by a Twitter user, who claimed that the Hungarian-born American investor George Soros had passed away from a heart attack.

