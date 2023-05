What to know about voting process in Türkiye | Turkish voters to cast their votes in 5 steps during May 28 runoff

During the second round of the Presidential Election on May 28, Turkish voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots between 08:00 and 17:00. To participate, individuals will be required to present official photo identity cards that display their citizenship numbers.

A News / World Published 27.05.2023 12:37 Share This Album





Subscribe