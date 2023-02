'We stick together always': Bella Hadid delivers aid for Turkish quake victims

After arriving at the Turkish house in lower Manhattan, Bella Hadid met with Reyhan Özgür, Türkiye's consul general in New York, and told volunteers at the site, "We're so happy to help you in any way you need."

Anadolu Agency / World Published 25.02.2023 11:06





