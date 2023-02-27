 Contact Us

Wave of support for Turkish father who lost daughter in Maraş-centered deadly earthquake

Around three weeks after the disaster that killed tens of thousands of people in Türkiye and thousands more in neighbouring Syria, AFP photographer Adem Altan tracked down Mesut Hançer in the capital Ankara. As well as his daughter, lost under the ruins of an eight-storey block of flats, "I lost my mother, my brothers, my nephews in the quake. But nothing compares to burying a child. The pain is indescribable," Hançer said.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 27.02.2023 16:04
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
A photo of a father holding his daughter's hand killed in the February 6 earthquake that struck Türkiye has provoked an outpouring of sympathy and support from around the world, he told AFP.
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Türkiye's eastern province of Malatya; causes collapse of more buildings
'We stick together always': Bella Hadid delivers aid for Turkish quake victims
Palestinian nurse spots his own father killed by Israeli forces
The calculus of war: Tallying Ukraine toll an elusive task
Huge Ukrainian flag painted on road outside Russian Embassy in London