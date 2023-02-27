Wave of support for Turkish father who lost daughter in Maraş-centered deadly earthquake

Around three weeks after the disaster that killed tens of thousands of people in Türkiye and thousands more in neighbouring Syria, AFP photographer Adem Altan tracked down Mesut Hançer in the capital Ankara. As well as his daughter, lost under the ruins of an eight-storey block of flats, "I lost my mother, my brothers, my nephews in the quake. But nothing compares to burying a child. The pain is indescribable," Hançer said.

