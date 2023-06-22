Vaniköy Mosque restored by Kalyon Foundation to serve as a place of worship and cultural center

The iconic Vaniköy Mosque, located on the Bosphorus, had been rendered unusable due to a fire that occurred two years ago. The Kalyon Foundation, committed to the restoration, had pledged to revive the mosque within a span of two years. True to their word, the 358-year-old mosque has risen from the ashes in just 18 months, thanks to the dedicated efforts of a team comprising 100 individuals.