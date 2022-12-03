 Contact Us

US Thanksgiving weekend, Cyber Monday set new records

The figure is a gain of approximately 17 million shoppers from last year and it beat the organizations' estimate of 166.3 million made before Thanksgiving weekend.

03.12.2022
A record number of Americans shopped during Thanksgiving weekend, while the volume of online sales during Cyber Monday hit an all-time high, despite US inflation hovering around its highest level in four decades.
