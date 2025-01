UN agency voices alarm over impact of winter on Gazans as nearly 1M need urgent assistance

"Vulnerable people, including at least seven infants, have died from hypothermia, and these tragic deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and other help to get to the people of Gaza immediately," IOM Director General Amy Pope said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 03.01.2025 16:13





