Ukrainian city of Lysychansk bears high cost of war

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 16.06.2022 09:51
The eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, one of the most intense hotspots of the Russia-Ukraine war, came under heavy bombardment Wednesday. Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region, has suffered major damage from the fighting.
