UK, Poland to provide hundreds of homes, power to displaced Ukrainians

"The two accommodation villages in Lviv, in western Ukraine, and Poltava, in the east will offer accommodation for more than 700 of the most vulnerable Ukrainians who have fled heavy fighting on the frontlines or lost their homes due to Russian shelling," the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 29.03.2023 11:14





