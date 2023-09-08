 Contact Us

UK marks 1st anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing

Britain on Friday commemorated the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 08.09.2023 14:39
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Britain on Friday commemorated the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing.
North Korea's claim of new nuclear attack submarine met with doubt
Florida farm emu Emmanuel goes viral on TikTok with playful shenanigans
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce divorce after four years of marriage
Mysterious 'Golden Egg' discovered on the ocean floor
Violent protests erupt in Rosengard district after Quran attacks